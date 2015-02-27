BRIEF-Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp announces redemption in full of 7.875 pct Series B preferred stock
* Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation announces redemption in full of 7.875% Series B preferred stock
Feb 27 City Service AB :
* FY 2014 consolidated revenue from continued operations 619 million lithuanian litas ($216.92 million), up 20 percent year on year
* 2014 net profit from continued operations 20.2 million litas, down 8 percent year on year
* 2014 EBITDA from continued operations 43.1 million litas , down 3 percent year on year
* Q4 net profit from continued operations 7.26 million litas versus 9.3 million litas year ago Source text: bit.ly/1867J7y Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.8536 litas) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $400 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qK5W2D) Further company coverage: