Feb 27 City Service AB :

* FY 2014 consolidated revenue from continued operations 619 million lithuanian litas ($216.92 million), up 20 percent year on year

* 2014 net profit from continued operations 20.2 million litas, down 8 percent year on year

* 2014 EBITDA from continued operations 43.1 million litas , down 3 percent year on year

* Q4 net profit from continued operations 7.26 million litas versus 9.3 million litas year ago ($1 = 2.8536 litas)