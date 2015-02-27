Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1930 GMT on Friday:
Feb 27 Free2move Holding AB :
* Free2move AB gets new orders for upgraded GLA
* Order value exceeds a million Swedish crowns to several customers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1930 GMT on Friday:
BOSTON, May 5 Former New England Patriots football star Aaron Hernandez had been upbeat and appeared increasingly spiritual to his fellow prison inmates in the days before he hanged himself in his cell, according to court documents released on Friday.