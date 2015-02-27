Feb 27 Infineon Technologies AG :

* Launches two eurobonds with a total of 800 million euros ($897 million)

* Short-term loan of 300 million euros with a maturity of three and a half years and a coupon of 1.00 percent

* Long-term bond over 500 million euros with a maturity of seven years and a coupon of 1.50 percent Source text: bit.ly/1DZGJmC Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8914 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)