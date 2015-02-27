BRIEF-Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp announces redemption in full of 7.875 pct Series B preferred stock
* Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation announces redemption in full of 7.875% Series B preferred stock
Feb 27 Jupiter SA :
* Q4 revenue of 5.4 million zlotys ($1.46 million) versus 4.6 million zlotys year ago
* Q4 net loss of 4.1 million zlotys versus net loss of 6.9 million zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7055 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $400 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qK5W2D) Further company coverage: