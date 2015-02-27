BRIEF-Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp announces redemption in full of 7.875 pct Series B preferred stock
Feb 27 Calatrava Capital SA :
* Q4 revenue 148,000 zlotys ($39,929) versus a loss of 1.2 million zlotys year ago
* Q4 net loss 1.5 million zlotys versus a profit of 42.2 million zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7066 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $400 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qK5W2D) Further company coverage: