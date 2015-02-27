BRIEF-Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp announces redemption in full of 7.875 pct Series B preferred stock
* Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation announces redemption in full of 7.875% Series B preferred stock
Feb 27 Alba :
* H2 net sales 6.2 million euros ($6.9 million) versus 6.6 million euros year on year
* H2 net loss 47.7 million euros versus profit 80 million euros year on year
* Net asset value at end Dec. 3.67 billion euros, up 13.5 pct versus year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8934 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation announces redemption in full of 7.875% Series B preferred stock
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $400 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qK5W2D) Further company coverage: