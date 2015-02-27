BRIEF-Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp announces redemption in full of 7.875 pct Series B preferred stock
* Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation announces redemption in full of 7.875% Series B preferred stock
Feb 27 F I P P SA :
* Q4 rental income 1.1 million euros ($1.2 million) versus 416,000 euros year ago
* Q4 revenue 1.25 million euros versus 523,000 euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1DZOlFC Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8935 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $400 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qK5W2D) Further company coverage: