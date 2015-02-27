BRIEF-Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp announces redemption in full of 7.875 pct Series B preferred stock
* Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation announces redemption in full of 7.875% Series B preferred stock
Feb 27 Alliance Developpement Capital Siic SE :
* Q4 rental income 209,000 euros ($234,038) versus 298,000 euros previous year
* FY revenue of 1.3 million euros versus 1.4 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8930 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $400 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qK5W2D) Further company coverage: