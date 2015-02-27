BRIEF-Bon-Ton Stores announces retirement of Tim Grumbacher
* The Bon-Ton Stores Inc announces retirement of Tim Grumbacher and election of Debra K. Simon as chairman of the board
Feb 27 Damm SA :
* H2 net sales 467.7 million euros ($523.5 million) versus 475.5 million euros year on year
* H2 net profit 49.3 million euros versus 48.4 million euros year on year
* FY EBITDA down 3.46 percent to 165.9 million euros
* Says net financial debt at end-2014 of 78.5 million euros versus 86.4 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8935 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
CHICAGO/MANHATTAN, Kan., May 5 U.S. flour millers were scrambling to find high-protein wheat supplies remaining from last year's harvest amid fears the developing crop, some of which was hit by snow in Kansas this week, could yield lower-quality grain, buyers said on Friday.