BRIEF-Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp announces redemption in full of 7.875 pct Series B preferred stock
* Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation announces redemption in full of 7.875% Series B preferred stock
Feb 27 Inmobiliaria Colonial SA :
* Says H2 net sales 109.5 million euros ($122.6 million) versus 106.5 million euros year on year
* Says H2 net sales 109.5 million euros ($122.6 million) versus 106.5 million euros year on year

* H2 net loss 67.4 million euros versus 238.9 million euros year on year
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $400 million - SEC filing