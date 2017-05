March 2 Bone Therapeutics SA :

* Accelerates in study phase I/IIa in delayed-union with Allob

* Announced competent authorities and ethics committees in the UK have given permission to extend clinical trials phase I/IIa for Allob cell therapy product in the UK

* News UK sites added to Allob study are King's college hospital in London and in Norfolk; and Norwich University hospitals NHS foundation trust