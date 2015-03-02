BRIEF-Sanjiang Shopping Club to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 12
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 2 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 11, for FY 2016
March 2 Online Brands Nordic AB :
* Says search for new CEO is in progress
* Says current CEO Staffan Settergren will remain in his position for the time being Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
