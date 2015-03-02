BRIEF-Sanjiang Shopping Club to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 12
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 2 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 11, for FY 2016
March 2 Jd Group Ltd
* Operating profit from continuing operations increased by 16.3 pct to 356 million rand (1st half 2014: 306 million rand)
* Headline EPS from continuing operations increased by 57.2 pct to 70.9 cents (1st half 2014: 45.1 cents) for six months ended 31 Dec.
* Revenue from continuing operations in six months to Dec. 31 increased by 10.5 pct to 17.0 billion rand (1st half 2014: 15.3 billion rand)
* Board has resolved that no interim dividend will be declared
* Management will continue to implement its process of operational restructuring during remainder of financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 2 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 11, for FY 2016
May 8Jiangsu King's Luck Brewery Joint-Stock Co Ltd :