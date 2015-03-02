BRIEF-Zhejiang Jolly Pharmaceutical to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 11
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.2 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 10
March 2 Serendex Pharmaceuticals A/S :
* Q4 net loss 8.0 million crowns versus loss 0.1 million crowns year ago
* Q4 operating loss 7.3 million crowns versus loss 0.5 million crowns year ago
* 2014 net loss 22.2 million Danish crowns ($3.34 million) versus loss 4.4 million crowns year ago
* 2014 operating loss 25.6 million crowns versus loss 4.9 million crowns year ago
* Board approved to seek additional funding in 2015 to support development of Serendex's pipeline incl. Factor VIIa program
* Establishes an undrawn committed credit facility in amount of 30 million crowns provided by major shareholder Sorana A/S, which provides Serendex with a satisfactory cash situation for 2015
* Will not pay out dividends for the financial year 2014
* In regards to the development costs, it expects to continue investment level from H2 2014, as it will complete toxicology studies and commence clinical trials within GM-CSF Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6534 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
