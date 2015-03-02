BRIEF-LONGi Green Energy Technology to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 15
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 12, for FY 2016
March 2 ad pepper media international NV :
* Says group sales decreased to 47.3 million euros ($53.1 million) in 2014 financial year, equivalent to a 4.7 pct reduction compared with previous year (2013: 49.6 million euros)
* FY gross profit fell to 16.1 million euros (2013: profit 20.7 million euros)
* Says FY 2014 EBIT loss amounted to 3.9 million euros (2013: profit 4.7 million euros)
* Says FY 2014 EBITDA loss totaled 3.7 million euros (2013: profit 5.0 million euros)
* FY 2014 net loss 5.3 million euros (2013: profit 5.097 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8902 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 12, for FY 2016
* Says it plans to invest 6 million yuan to set up a Nanjing-based tech JV with an enterprise management firm