March 2 Cadiz Holdings Ltd

* jse: cdz - trading statement

* Basic and diluted earnings and headline EPS for year ending 31 March 2015 are anticipated to be more than 20 pct (0.54 cents) lower

* Main reason for above decline is r195.4 million of impairments against goodwill, associates and group's loan to Makana Investment

