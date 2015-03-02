March 2 Recticel SA :

* Confirms unanimous intention of its board of directors to prepare a capital increase by way of a public rights' issue for an amount up to 75 million euros ($83.85 million)

* Says issue would take place during second quarter of the year

* Says Compagnie du Bois Sauvage plans to take up and maintain its pro-rata share Source text: bit.ly/18DCeD2 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8945 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)