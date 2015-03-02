BRIEF-Jiangsu King's Luck Brewery Joint-Stock to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 12
May 8Jiangsu King's Luck Brewery Joint-Stock Co Ltd :
March 2 Dunelm Group Plc
* Resolution set out in part 12 of circular published by company on 12 February 2015 in relation to return of capital ( 'circular') was duly passed on a show of hands Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 8Jiangsu King's Luck Brewery Joint-Stock Co Ltd :
MELBOURNE, May 7 Battery makers worldwide are watching to see whether Australia's most wind power-dependent state can keep the lights on by installing grid-scale batteries by December, which could help drive the growth of renewable energy across Australia and Asia.