BRIEF-Michael Foley appointed CEO of Grameenphone
* Recruitment process has been initiated to fill vacant CEO position in Telenor Bulgaria
March 2 Teleste Oyj :
* Telenet selects Teleste for their Giga network project
* Says has reached a framework agreement with Telenet on access network product deliveries for Telenet Giga network investment
* Total value of agreement is estimated up to 15 million euros ($16.83 million) within years 2015-2019
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 12, for FY 2016