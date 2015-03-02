BRIEF-Michael Foley appointed CEO of Grameenphone
* Recruitment process has been initiated to fill vacant CEO position in Telenor Bulgaria
March 2 ExeoTech Invest publ AB :
* H2 net sales 1.0 million Swedish crowns ($119,963) versus 6.6 million crowns year ago
* H2 pre-tax loss 15.3 million crowns versus loss 20.5 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3359 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 12, for FY 2016