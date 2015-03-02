BRIEF-Michael Foley appointed CEO of Grameenphone
* Recruitment process has been initiated to fill vacant CEO position in Telenor Bulgaria
March 2 Sygnity SA :
* Roman Durka appointed a finance vice-chairman of the company's management board as of April 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 12, for FY 2016