March 2 Fairvest Property Holdings Ltd :

* Condensed consolidated results for the six months ended 31 December 2014

* 27.6 pct annualised return to shareholders for 2014 calendar year

* Interim distribution increased by 10.03 pct to 7.427 cents per linked unit

* Net asset value per linked unit increased to 160.5 cents

* Distribution growth, at upper end of range of between 9 pct and 10 pct as previously communicated to market, is still achievable for 2015 financial year