BRIEF-LONGi Green Energy Technology to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 15
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 12, for FY 2016
March 2 NASDAQ OMX Helsinki Oy:
* Tremoko announces purchase offer of all shares in Ixonos Oyj
* Tremoko now owns 145,678,088 shares in Ixonos (71.8 percent) and wants to buy remaining 57,305,448 shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to invest 6 million yuan to set up a Nanjing-based tech JV with an enterprise management firm