BRIEF-LONGi Green Energy Technology to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 15
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 12, for FY 2016
March 2 Ilkka Yhtyma Oyj :
* Negotiations are concluded
* Workplaces in I-Mediat will be reduced by 7
* Staff of I-Mediat's advertising manufacturing will be laid off for no more than 3 weeks
* Staff of I-Print's printing factory will be laid off for no more than 5 weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to invest 6 million yuan to set up a Nanjing-based tech JV with an enterprise management firm