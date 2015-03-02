March 2 Mirbud SA :

* Signs 69 million zloty ($18.6 million) construction deal with Progress V Sp z o.o., a unit of Rank Progress SA

* The construction works are for a shopping mall Galeria Aviator in Mielec, Poland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7034 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)