BRIEF-LONGi Green Energy Technology to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 15
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 12, for FY 2016
March 2 Vitec Software Group publ AB :
* Vitec acquires Norwegian Fox Publish AS
* Payment is in cash by 14.2 million Norwegian crowns ($1.85 million) at completion
* Says a maximum additional purchase price of about 8 million crowns may apply
* Says Vitec will take possession immediately
* Acquisition is expected to directly result in an increase in earnings per share of Vitec Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.6603 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to invest 6 million yuan to set up a Nanjing-based tech JV with an enterprise management firm