March 2 i3D SA :

* Issues series AV1, AV3, AV5 bonds of a total nominal value of 375,000 zlotys ($101,000)

* Issues 29, 10, 36 bonds series AV1, AV3, AV5 respectively of a nominal value of 5,000 zlotys each

* The maturity date for series AV1, AV3, AV5 bonds are April 2, June 16 and July 31 respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7113 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)