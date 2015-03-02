BRIEF-LONGi Green Energy Technology to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 15
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 12, for FY 2016
March 2 i3D SA :
* Issues series AV1, AV3, AV5 bonds of a total nominal value of 375,000 zlotys ($101,000)
* Issues 29, 10, 36 bonds series AV1, AV3, AV5 respectively of a nominal value of 5,000 zlotys each
* The maturity date for series AV1, AV3, AV5 bonds are April 2, June 16 and July 31 respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7113 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to invest 6 million yuan to set up a Nanjing-based tech JV with an enterprise management firm