March 2 Eiffage SA :

* Eiffage signs PPP contract with University of Lorraine

* Signed 25-year public-private partnership contract worth 32.6 million euros ($36.5 million) for the financing, design & build, operation and maintenance of two buildings at University Of Lorraine

* Project includes two new buildings with a total area of 14.800 square meters to be finished by the 2017 school year