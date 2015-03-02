BRIEF-Zhejiang Jolly Pharmaceutical to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 11
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.2 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 10
March 2 Thrombogenics NV
* Thrombogenics receives positive CHMP opinion for ready diluted formulation of Jetrea
* Thrombogenics receives positive CHMP opinion for ready diluted formulation of Jetrea
* jetrea is approved in EU for treatment of Vitreomacular Traction (vmt), including when associated with macular hole of diameter less than or equal to 400 microns
* Anticipate a final approval decision from European Commission within next 2 to 3 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 8 Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products Co Ltd :