March 2 Thrombogenics NV

* Thrombogenics receives positive CHMP opinion for ready diluted formulation of Jetrea

* jetrea is approved in EU for treatment of Vitreomacular Traction (vmt), including when associated with macular hole of diameter less than or equal to 400 microns

* Anticipate a final approval decision from European Commission within next 2 to 3 months