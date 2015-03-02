METALS-Copper drops as China data looms, inventories rise
SYDNEY, May 8 Copper retreated in early Asian trade, with high inventories weighing on prices in both London and Shanghai markets ahead of key Chinese trade data on Monday.
March 2 Sika AG :
* Continues its fast global expansion in mortars - acquisition of U.S. producer BMI Products of Northern California Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SYDNEY, May 8 Copper retreated in early Asian trade, with high inventories weighing on prices in both London and Shanghai markets ahead of key Chinese trade data on Monday.
May 7 Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc is nearing a deal to acquire Tribune Media Co for close to $4 billion after prevailing in an auction for one of the largest U.S. television station operators, according to people familiar with the matter.