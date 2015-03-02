Chinese developers look for alternative fundraising strategies
* Property groups get creative as Beijing tightens access to credit
March 2 Groupama Sa
* Deutsche Bank & Soc Gen launch 28 million share placing in Veolia Environment for co
* The bookbuilding will start immediately
* Following the placement, Groupama SA and its subsidiary gan assurances will keep together 552,000 Veolia Environnement shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Property groups get creative as Beijing tightens access to credit
* DBS seeking insurance partner for its main markets - sources