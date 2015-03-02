March 2 Eurotel SA :

* Says its turnover with Action SA amounts to 15,6 million zlotys ($42.0 million) and the biggest transaction in this period is from Feb. 25 for 1.9 million zlotys

* Transactions with Action are for delivery of IT devices, mobile phones and smartphones Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7138 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)