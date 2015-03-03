March 3 PSP Swiss Property AG :
* In 2014, operating net income excluding changes in fair
value fell slightly by 2.5 pct to 169.3 million Swiss francs
($176.93 million) compared to 2013 (173.6 million francs)
* Proposes a cash distribution of 3.25 francs per share out
of capital contribution reserves
* FY net income including changes in fair value amounted to
175.3 million francs (2013: 271.0 million francs)
* For 2015 business year, an EBITDA (excluding changes in
fair value) of approximately 225 million francs (2014: 238.2
million francs) is expected
($1 = 0.9569 Swiss francs)
