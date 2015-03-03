UPDATE 1-Italian glasses maker Safilo Q1 sales hit by delivery disruption
* April was a "low month"; deliveries to recover by June (Updates with conference call details)
March 3 Jungfraubahn Holding AG :
* 2014 business year - traffic income once again over 120 million francs
* Achieved a traffic income of 121.5 million Swiss francs ($127 million) in the 2014 business year, same as the previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9572 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* April was a "low month"; deliveries to recover by June (Updates with conference call details)
MEXICO CITY, May 9 A tough U.S. proposal on bilateral sugar trade with Mexico sets a bad precedent for an impending renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), the head of Mexico's sugar chamber, Juan Cortina, said on Tuesday.