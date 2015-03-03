UPDATE 1-Italian glasses maker Safilo Q1 sales hit by delivery disruption
* April was a "low month"; deliveries to recover by June (Updates with conference call details)
March 3 Punch Taverns Plc :
* Announces that Duncan Garrood has agreed to join as chief executive officer
* Duncan will join Punch on or before June 15
* As previously announced, when Duncan joins Punch, Executive Chairman Stephen Billingham will revert to role of non-executive chairman. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* April was a "low month"; deliveries to recover by June (Updates with conference call details)
MEXICO CITY, May 9 A tough U.S. proposal on bilateral sugar trade with Mexico sets a bad precedent for an impending renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), the head of Mexico's sugar chamber, Juan Cortina, said on Tuesday.