UPDATE 1-Italian glasses maker Safilo Q1 sales hit by delivery disruption
* April was a "low month"; deliveries to recover by June (Updates with conference call details)
March 3 Mert Gida :
* FY 2014 revenue of 1,560 lira ($621) versus 5,456 lira year ago
* FY 2014 net loss of 2.7 million lira versus loss of 3.2 million lira year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.5115 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* April was a "low month"; deliveries to recover by June (Updates with conference call details)
MEXICO CITY, May 9 A tough U.S. proposal on bilateral sugar trade with Mexico sets a bad precedent for an impending renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), the head of Mexico's sugar chamber, Juan Cortina, said on Tuesday.