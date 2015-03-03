March 3 Grand City Properties S.A. :

* Announces to tap company's 3.75 percent perpetual notes by issuing additional notes ("further notes")

* Says further notes will be issued, with nominal value of 100.000 euros ($112) per note, at offer price to be determined by a bookbuilding process

* Intends to use amount raised in issue of further notes to fund company's acquisitions growth strategy