UPDATE 1-CEO pay still dwarfing pay of U.S. workers - union report
BOSTON/NEW YORK May 9 A wide and longstanding gap between the earnings of U.S. CEOs and workers shows no signs of narrowing, according to a labor group analysis released on Tuesday.
March 3 Grand City Properties S.A. :
* Announces to tap company's 3.75 percent perpetual notes by issuing additional notes ("further notes")
* Says further notes will be issued, with nominal value of 100.000 euros ($112) per note, at offer price to be determined by a bookbuilding process
* Intends to use amount raised in issue of further notes to fund company's acquisitions growth strategy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8935 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
PARIS, May 9 The world's largest independent aircraft leasing company, AerCap said on Tuesday there was "good solid demand" for the wide-body jets, after concerns surfaced in the U.S. about weak demand for the most widely traded types of jets.