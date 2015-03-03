UPDATE 1-Italian glasses maker Safilo Q1 sales hit by delivery disruption
* April was a "low month"; deliveries to recover by June (Updates with conference call details)
March 3 Produkty Klasztorne SA :
* The Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) admits to trade on its NewConnect market 1,250,000 series D shares of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* April was a "low month"; deliveries to recover by June (Updates with conference call details)
MEXICO CITY, May 9 A tough U.S. proposal on bilateral sugar trade with Mexico sets a bad precedent for an impending renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), the head of Mexico's sugar chamber, Juan Cortina, said on Tuesday.