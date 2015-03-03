UPDATE 1-CEO pay still dwarfing pay of U.S. workers - union report
BOSTON/NEW YORK May 9 A wide and longstanding gap between the earnings of U.S. CEOs and workers shows no signs of narrowing, according to a labor group analysis released on Tuesday.
March 3 Eyemaxx Real Estate AG :
* Proposes dividend of 0.20 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BOSTON/NEW YORK May 9 A wide and longstanding gap between the earnings of U.S. CEOs and workers shows no signs of narrowing, according to a labor group analysis released on Tuesday.
PARIS, May 9 The world's largest independent aircraft leasing company, AerCap said on Tuesday there was "good solid demand" for the wide-body jets, after concerns surfaced in the U.S. about weak demand for the most widely traded types of jets.