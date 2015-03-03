March 3 Solar A/S :

* Board of directors proposes that 55 million Danish crowns ($8.24 million) be distributed as dividends for financial year 2014, equalling 7.00 crowns per share of 100 crowns

* Board proposes extraordinary dividends of up to 15.00 crowns per share for period until next annual general meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6713 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)