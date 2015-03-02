BRIEF-AID Partners Technology enters subscription and sale and purchase agreement
* Co, purchaser, a unit of company, Intermediate Holdco and vendors entered into subscription and sale and purchase agreement
March 2 Reysas Gyo :
* Fy 2014 revenue of 47.2 million lira ($18.8 million) versus 64.3 million lira year ago
* Fy 2014 net profit of 7.4 million lira versus 24.6 million lira year ago ($1 = 2.5172 liras)
* "Company's current intention is to pay a special dividend after the 30 June year end of 18 to 22 cents per share"