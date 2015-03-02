BRIEF-Zhejiang Jolly Pharmaceutical to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 11
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.2 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 10
March 2 Bastide le Confort Medical SA :
* H1 revenue of 83.9 million euros ($93.8 million) versus 75.6 million euros year ago
* H1 net income group share of 3.7 million euros versus 2.5 million euros year ago
* Confirms FY global growth target of 10-15 percent
* In advanced negotiations to acquire a company specializing in provision of services around chronic wound care (revenue 0.6 million euros) Source text: bit.ly/1zSCg0e Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8945 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.2 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 10
May 8 Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products Co Ltd :