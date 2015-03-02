BRIEF-LONGi Green Energy Technology to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 15
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 12, for FY 2016
March 2 Econocom Group SA :
* Acquires 100 percent of Clesys, which specialises in securing infrastructures, data centres and networks Source text: bit.ly/1FOg37d Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to invest 6 million yuan to set up a Nanjing-based tech JV with an enterprise management firm