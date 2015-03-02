BRIEF-LONGi Green Energy Technology to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 15
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 12, for FY 2016
March 2 Depend SA :
* The Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) to suspend trading of the company's shares from March 3 due to Depend's failure in fulfilling reporting requirements Source text for Eikon: Source text to the WSE's statement from Jan. 13: bit.ly/1E9OKHk
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 12, for FY 2016
* Says it plans to invest 6 million yuan to set up a Nanjing-based tech JV with an enterprise management firm