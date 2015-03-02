BRIEF-LONGi Green Energy Technology to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 15
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 12, for FY 2016
March 2 Societe d'Edition de Canal Plus SA :
* FY net income group share 40 million euros ($45 million) versus 40 million euros year ago
* FY total revenue 1.83 billion euros versus 1.88 billion euros year ago
* Sees consolidated operating income between 66.4 million euros and 74.9 million euros inclusive in 2015, up by at least 2.5 percent
* A dividend per share of 0.25 euros will be proposed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8942 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to invest 6 million yuan to set up a Nanjing-based tech JV with an enterprise management firm