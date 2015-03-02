BRIEF-LONGi Green Energy Technology to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 15
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 12, for FY 2016
March 2 Atm Grupa SA :
* Q4 revenue 47.9 million zlotys ($12.9 million) versus 31.4 million zlotys year on year
* Q4 net profit 7.0 million zlotys versus loss of 630,000 zlotys year on year
* Says it plans to invest 6 million yuan to set up a Nanjing-based tech JV with an enterprise management firm