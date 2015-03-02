BRIEF-LONGi Green Energy Technology to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 15
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 12, for FY 2016
March 2 Technicolor SA :
* Technicolor and Vector Capital terminate their governance agreement and their legal dispute
* Entered into an agreement with Vector Capital and its affiliates for purpose of terminating governance agreement signed in July 2012
* Two parties shall also put an end to all ongoing legal disputes between them Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 12, for FY 2016
* Says it plans to invest 6 million yuan to set up a Nanjing-based tech JV with an enterprise management firm