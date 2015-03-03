March 3 Pace Plc

* Fy revenue up 6.1% to $2,620.0m (2013: $2,469.2m).

* Adjusted EBITE up 24.5% to $241.1m (2013: $193.6m).

* profit after tax up 53.1% to $148.0m (2013: $96.7m).

* Proposed final dividend 4.75c per share, resulting in full year dividend of 7.00c per share, a 27.5% increase on 2013 (2013: 5.49c), reflecting the board's confidence in the outlook for the company.