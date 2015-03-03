Greek debt relief deal "closer than ever", Greek PM Tsipras says
ATHENS, May 9 Greece is "closer than ever" to reaching a deal with its international lenders that will help ease its debt mountain, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Tuesday.
March 3 Otkritie FC Bank :
* Appoints Sergey Kovtun as financial director
* Viktor Tyutin, previous financial director, will continue to serve for company as senior vice president and member of the management board Source text: bit.ly/18i2a5R Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 9 The Bank of England said on Tuesday it will set out plans by the middle of this year to widen access to Britain's interbank payment system, part of efforts to boost the country's financial infrastructure.