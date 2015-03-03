March 3 De Longhi SpA :

* Reports full year 2014 revenue of 1.73 billion euros ($1.93 billion), up 6.8 percent year on year

* Full year 2014 EBITDA is 260.1 million euros, up 7.7 percent year on year

* Proposes dividend of 0.41 euro per share, compared to 0.40 euro per share year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8961 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)